|
|
'SNL': Morgan Wallen stars in maskless partying skit months after his own COVID-19 scandal
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
After being booted from "Saturday Night Live" for not following COVID-19 protocols, musical guest Morgan Wallen starred in a maskless partying sketch.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Morgan Wallen Given Second Chance as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest
Morgan Wallen Given Second Chance
as ‘SNL’ Musical Guest.
On Wednesday, ‘Saturday Night Live’ announced
that Wallen will perform on their December 5 show.
Wallen was previously
scheduled..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:02Published
|
Brothers Osborne React To Morgan Wallen's 'SNL' Boot
After "Saturday Night Live" cancelled Morgan Wallen's appearance for breaking COVID-19 protocols, country duo Brothers Osborne weigh in on the decision, saying it's a side effect of being in the..
Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:12Published
|