Unmasked Trump supporters chant 'four more years' and believe election was stolen

Sky News Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Unmasked Trump supporters chant 'four more years' and believe election was stolenDonald Trump won the 2020 election and anyone who says otherwise is wrong - at least that is the belief among supporters who turned out to cheer for him at a rally in Georgia.
