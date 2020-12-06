Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

There has been ‘absolutely unequivocal proven fraud’ with suitcases full of ballots

WorldNews Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
There has been ‘absolutely unequivocal proven fraud’ with suitcases full of ballotsSky News host Rowan Dean says there is “still a chance” Donald Trump will retain the presidency as a lot still has to play out in court rooms across the country. ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rowan Dean


Sky News Australia Australian cable and satellite news channel


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Media reported falsely on President Trump

 DEAR EDITOR: First, let me say that I consider myself an independent voter, voting across party lines. I must address the ridiculous accusation that Donald Trump..
WorldNews

LETTER: Donald Trump needs to protect himself from vindictive Democrats

 President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) After watching how the Democrats protected Hillary Clinton, their pushing the Russia hoax, the phony..
WorldNews
Donald Trump puts his grievances at centre stage during Georgia campaign rally [Video]

Donald Trump puts his grievances at centre stage during Georgia campaign rally

US President Donald Trump pressed his own grievances over losing thepresidential election at a rally in Georgia at the expense of the politicalbattle for control of the Senate. Thousands of largely maskless supportersgathered in Valdosta, shortly after Mr Trump was rebuffed by Georgia’sRepublican governor in his astounding call for a special legislative sessionto give him the state’s electoral votes despite Joe Biden winning the majorityof the vote.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Fact Check: Trump floods rally with audacious falsehoods

 US President Donald Trump flooded his first post-election political rally with debunked conspiracy theories and audacious falsehoods today as he claimed victory..
New Zealand Herald

Related news from verified sources

Watch live: Trump holds Georgia rally ahead of Senate runoffs

Watch live: Trump holds Georgia rally ahead of Senate runoffs Atlanta – President Donald Trump fruitlessly pressed Georgia’s governor on Saturday to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the...
WorldNews Also reported by •NewsmaxBusiness Insider

Trump Rips Gov. Kemp After Failing to Back Georgia Challenge

 President Donald Trump ripped Republican Gov. Brian Kemp at a rally for the state's two Republican senators, hours after the governor refused a direct entreaty...
Newsmax Also reported by •UpworthyBusiness Insider

Trump orders pullout of most US personnel from Somalia

Trump orders pullout of most US personnel from Somalia Washington (AFP) Dec 4, 2020 President Donald Trump has ordered the removal of most US military and security personnel from Somalia, where they have been...
Terra Daily Also reported by •Upworthy