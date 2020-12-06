'Don’t listen to my friends’: Trump encourages Georgia Republicans to vote

Donald Trump puts his grievances at centre stage during Georgia campaign rally



US President Donald Trump pressed his own grievances over losing thepresidential election at a rally in Georgia at the expense of the politicalbattle for control of the Senate. Thousands of largely maskless supportersgathered in Valdosta, shortly after Mr Trump was rebuffed by Georgia’sRepublican governor in his astounding call for a special legislative sessionto give him the state’s electoral votes despite Joe Biden winning the majorityof the vote.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:43 Published on January 1, 1970