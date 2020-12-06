'Don’t listen to my friends’: Trump encourages Georgia Republicans to vote
White House 'Don’t listen to my friends’: Trump encourages Georgia Republicans to vote "You have to get out and you have to vote. If you don't vote, the socialists and the communists win." President Donald Trump attends a rally in support of Sen. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler on Saturday in Valdosta, Ga. | Spencer Platt/Getty Images By EVAN SEMONES 12/05/2020 10:45 PM EST Link Copied After a narrow, stinging defeat in Georgia, President Donald Trump visited the state on Saturday, stoking the flames of false claims of election fraud and intra-party attacks that threaten to scorch Republicans’ chances of holding onto the Senate. The president, emerging from a nearly one-month,...
