Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Don’t listen to my friends’: Trump encourages Georgia Republicans to vote

WorldNews Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
'Don’t listen to my friends’: Trump encourages Georgia Republicans to voteWhite House 'Don’t listen to my friends’: Trump encourages Georgia Republicans to vote "You have to get out and you have to vote. If you don't vote, the socialists and the communists win." President Donald Trump attends a rally in support of Sen. David Perdue and Sen. Kelly Loeffler on Saturday in Valdosta, Ga. | Spencer Platt/Getty Images By EVAN SEMONES 12/05/2020 10:45 PM EST Link Copied After a narrow, stinging defeat in Georgia, President Donald Trump visited the state on Saturday, stoking the flames of false claims of election fraud and intra-party attacks that threaten to scorch Republicans’ chances of holding onto the Senate. The president, emerging from a nearly one-month,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: President Trump continues claims of voter fraud in Georgia

President Trump continues claims of voter fraud in Georgia 02:10

 All eyes are on Georgia once again. President Trump and his allies continue with their claims of voter fraud even after the state's vote was certified.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Media reported falsely on President Trump

 DEAR EDITOR: First, let me say that I consider myself an independent voter, voting across party lines. I must address the ridiculous accusation that Donald Trump..
WorldNews

LETTER: Donald Trump needs to protect himself from vindictive Democrats

 President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) After watching how the Democrats protected Hillary Clinton, their pushing the Russia hoax, the phony..
WorldNews

There has been ‘absolutely unequivocal proven fraud’ with suitcases full of ballots

 Sky News host Rowan Dean says there is “still a chance” Donald Trump will retain the presidency as a lot still has to play out in court rooms across the..
WorldNews
Donald Trump puts his grievances at centre stage during Georgia campaign rally [Video]

Donald Trump puts his grievances at centre stage during Georgia campaign rally

US President Donald Trump pressed his own grievances over losing thepresidential election at a rally in Georgia at the expense of the politicalbattle for control of the Senate. Thousands of largely maskless supportersgathered in Valdosta, shortly after Mr Trump was rebuffed by Georgia’sRepublican governor in his astounding call for a special legislative sessionto give him the state’s electoral votes despite Joe Biden winning the majorityof the vote.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:43Published

Fact Check: Trump floods rally with audacious falsehoods

 US President Donald Trump flooded his first post-election political rally with debunked conspiracy theories and audacious falsehoods today as he claimed victory..
New Zealand Herald

Georgia (U.S. state) Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America

Trump keeps up baseless fraud claims in Georgia [Video]

Trump keeps up baseless fraud claims in Georgia

U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday (December 5) for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party feared could end up hurting, not helping, their chances by focusing on his efforts to reverse his own election defeat.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published
Trump campaigns in Georgia for Republican senators [Video]

Trump campaigns in Georgia for Republican senators

In a speech to his supporters, U.S President Donald Trump told the chanting crowd that he came to southern Georgia on Saturday (December 5) on behalf of Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face runoffs on Jan. 5.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:41Published
'You have to vote', Trump tells supporters in Georgia [Video]

'You have to vote', Trump tells supporters in Georgia

U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned in Georgia on Saturday (December 5) for two Republican senators at a rally that some in his party fear could end up hurting, not helping, their chances if he focuses on efforts to reverse his own election defeat.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Fact check: Image from 2017 White House event altered to make claim about votes for Biden

 An image claiming to show "illegal" and "legal" votes for Joe Biden is actually a photo from a 2017 event where Trump talked about deregulation goals.
USATODAY.com

White House replaces Pentagon business advisory board members

 The White House replaced members of the Pentagon advisory board with Trump loyalists. Omar Villafranca spoke with Politico White House and Washington reporter..
CBS News

Historian groups sue White House over fears the Trump administration will destroy records before leaving office

 Multiple historian groups are suing the White House over fears that the Trump Administration will improperly maintain records before the transition to..
WorldNews

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump campaigns in Georgia for two Republican senators [Video]

Trump campaigns in Georgia for two Republican senators

In a speech to his supporters, U.S President Trump told the chanting crowd that he came to southern Georgia on Saturday (December 5) on behalf of Republican senators, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who face runoffs on Jan. 5.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:41Published

Kelly Loeffler Kelly Loeffler United States Senator from Georgia

UGA student Harrison Deal, a Kelly Loeffler campaign staffer, killed in car wreck

 Harrison Deal, a UGA student working on Kelly Loeffler's Senate campaign, was killed Friday in car crash near Savannah.
USATODAY.com

David Perdue David Perdue United States Senator from Georgia

Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp [Video]

Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

President Donald Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday morning. According to Business Insider, Trump asked Gov. Kemp to convince the state legislature to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's November election win. During the call, Trump also requested that the governor mandate an audit of absentee ballot signatures. Trump's call came on the same day that he will arrive in Georgia to stump for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Spencer Platt (photographer) Spencer Platt (photographer) American photojournalist

Pinterest shareholders sue over ‘toxic’ work culture

 Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Pinterest shareholders are suing the company’s top executives, including CEO Ben Silbermann, for allegedly..
The Verge

Valdosta, Georgia Valdosta, Georgia City in Georgia, United States

Watch live: Trump holds Georgia rally ahead of Senate runoffs

 Atlanta – President Donald Trump fruitlessly pressed Georgia’s governor on Saturday to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the..
WorldNews

Trump fans steadfast at first rally after election

 Supporters turned out in Valdosta, Georgia for President Donald Trump's first political rally since losing the election. The event is meant to boost Republican..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Two Middle Georgia counties listed in Pres. Trump's Campaign lawsuit [Video]

Two Middle Georgia counties listed in Pres. Trump's Campaign lawsuit

ATLANTA, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) —The Trump Campaign filed an election contest today in Georgia, seeking to invalidate the state’s presidential election results.

Credit: WMGTPublished
Time to be 'speaking the truth' -GA sec of state [Video]

Time to be 'speaking the truth' -GA sec of state

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said Wednesday that Democrat Joe Biden "will be carrying Georgia, he is our president-elect," noting there were no substantial changes after..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:52Published
'It has to stop': Georgia election official slams Trump's rhetoric on voting fraud [Video]

'It has to stop': Georgia election official slams Trump's rhetoric on voting fraud

A Georgia election official called on President Trump to condemn and "stop inspiring" recent threats of violence over the election.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

'If I lost, I'd be a very gracious loser,' Trump said during a rally where he falsely claimed he won an election that he lost

 Enough states have certified their election results to give Biden the 270 electoral college votes needed to win, but Trump has not conceded.
Business Insider Also reported by •FT.comMediaite

Watch live: Trump holds Georgia rally ahead of Senate runoffs

Watch live: Trump holds Georgia rally ahead of Senate runoffs Atlanta – President Donald Trump fruitlessly pressed Georgia’s governor on Saturday to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the...
WorldNews Also reported by •NPRUpworthySky NewsFT.comTelegraph.co.ukNew Zealand HeraldCBS News

Georgia governor declines Trump's request to help overturn election result

 The back-and-both comes as Trump heads to the state for his first campaign rally since election.
Upworthy Also reported by •Sky NewsFT.comTelegraph.co.uk