China unfurls flag on Moon during Chang'e 5 mission
Images from China's space agency show the communist country's flag flying on the moon shortly before a probe sent to collect lunar rocks launched its return mission to Earth. ......
Moon Earth's natural satellite
China’s Chang’e 5 completes docking mission on its way back to EarthThe ascender of Chang’e-5 spacecraft flies above the surface of the Moon December 3rd. | Xinhua/Jin Liwang via Getty Images
China’s Chang’e-5..
The Verge
China becomes second nation to plant flag on the MoonIt becomes the second nation to unfurl its banner on the lunar surface, more than 50 years after the US.
BBC News
China’s space probe on its way to Earth with Moon samples as Beijing tries to enter space race
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:29Published
Moon dust for $1 — that’s all NASA is paying one of the companies selected to collect lunar samplesThe National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has awarded contracts to four companies to collect dust from the Moon’s surface, and it’s paying one..
WorldNews
Chang'e 5 Chinese lunar exploration mission
Chinese Spacecraft Lifts Off From Moon Carrying Lunar Rocks(BEIJING) — A Chinese spacecraft lifted off from the moon Thursday night with a load of lunar rocks, the first stage of its return to Earth, the government..
WorldNews
Lunar first for China as spacecraft takes off from Moon
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
China's Chang'e-5 Moon mission returns colour picturesThe robotic Chang'e-5 probe starts work to gather lunar samples it can send to Earth for study.
BBC News
