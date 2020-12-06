Global  
 

China unfurls flag on Moon during Chang'e 5 mission

WorldNews Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
China unfurls flag on Moon during Chang'e 5 missionImages from China's space agency show the communist country's flag flying on the moon shortly before a probe sent to collect lunar rocks launched its return mission to Earth. ......
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: China plants standalone flag on the moon | Chang'e 5 returns | Oneindia News

China plants standalone flag on the moon | Chang'e 5 returns | Oneindia News 01:07

 China has released images of its first free standing flag on the moon as its lunar mission took off from the surface. Beijing has been making increasingly ambitious trips to the moon, and this time its mission is to bring back lunar rocks, the first time a country has tried to do so since the Soviet...

China’s Chang’e 5 completes docking mission on its way back to Earth

 The ascender of Chang’e-5 spacecraft flies above the surface of the Moon December 3rd. | Xinhua/Jin Liwang via Getty Images

China’s Chang’e-5..
The Verge

China becomes second nation to plant flag on the Moon

 It becomes the second nation to unfurl its banner on the lunar surface, more than 50 years after the US.
BBC News
China’s space probe on its way to Earth with Moon samples as Beijing tries to enter space race [Video]

China’s space probe on its way to Earth with Moon samples as Beijing tries to enter space race

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:29Published

Moon dust for $1 — that’s all NASA is paying one of the companies selected to collect lunar samples

 The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has awarded contracts to four companies to collect dust from the Moon’s surface, and it’s paying one..
WorldNews

Chinese Spacecraft Lifts Off From Moon Carrying Lunar Rocks

 (BEIJING) — A Chinese spacecraft lifted off from the moon Thursday night with a load of lunar rocks, the first stage of its return to Earth, the government..
WorldNews
Lunar first for China as spacecraft takes off from Moon [Video]

Lunar first for China as spacecraft takes off from Moon

A Chinese spacecraft has lifted off from the Moon with a cargo of lunar rocks,beginning the first stage of its return to Earth. Chang'e 5 is the thirdChinese spacecraft to land on the Moon and the first to take off from itagain. It's the latest in a series of increasingly ambitious Chinese lunarmissions.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

China's Chang'e-5 Moon mission returns colour pictures

 The robotic Chang'e-5 probe starts work to gather lunar samples it can send to Earth for study.
BBC News

China lands on moon in mission to collect samples from surface [Video]

China lands on moon in mission to collect samples from surface

If the Chang’e-5 mission is successful, China will become third country after US and Russia to collect lunar material.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:51Published
Rock samples from China's lunar mission could unlock 'enigma' of moon's history [Video]

Rock samples from China's lunar mission could unlock 'enigma' of moon's history

A lunar expert says any rocks returned from the moon by China's Chang'e 5 lunar probe could answer the unexplored 'enigma' of the moon's history.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 03:01Published
China Set To Launch Moon Mission, First of Its Kind in 50 Years [Video]

China Set To Launch Moon Mission, First of Its Kind in 50 Years

China’s Chang’e-5 probe is about to blast off.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 00:58Published

China: Moon probe preparing to return rock samples to Earth

 China said Thursday its latest lunar probe has finished taking samples of the moon's surface and sealed them within the spacecraft for return to Earth, the first...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •FOXNews.comCBC.ca

