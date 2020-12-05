Global  
 

Nicaragua sends rescue units to site of mine collapse

WorldNews Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Nicaragua sends rescue units to site of mine collapseManagua: Firemen, police and army troops scrambled on Saturday to find and rescue an unknown number of miners who were trapped by the collapse in southern Nicaragua of an unlicensed gold mine,...
