Rita Ora should have been in quarantine when she threw lockdown birthday party

Sky News Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Rita Ora should have been in quarantine when she threw lockdown birthday partyRita Ora has apologised for breaking another set of coronavirus rules after it was revealed she should have been in travel quarantine when she threw a birthday party in lockdown.
