Rita Ora should have been in quarantine when she threw lockdown birthday party
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Rita Ora has apologised for breaking another set of coronavirus rules after it was revealed she should have been in travel quarantine when she threw a birthday party in lockdown.
Rita Ora has apologised for breaking another set of coronavirus rules after it was revealed she should have been in travel quarantine when she threw a birthday party in lockdown.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources