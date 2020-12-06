Coronavirus digest: Germany's Angela Merkel hopeful vaccinations will help defeat virus
Sunday, 6 December 2020 () German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she is hopeful the vaccinations will help in the fight against COVID-19. Meanwhile, Britain is preparing to roll out the first BioNTech-Pfizer shots. Follow DW for the latest.
Chancellor Angela Merkel is throwing her weight behind calls for a fuller lockdown in Germany that would include closing shops after Christmas, telling legislators that vaccines alone would not majorly..
Populists who argue the coronavirus is harmless are dangerous and irresponsible, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, defending a circuit break lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of the..