Coronavirus digest: Germany's Angela Merkel hopeful vaccinations will help defeat virus

Deutsche Welle Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Coronavirus digest: Germany's Angela Merkel hopeful vaccinations will help defeat virusGerman Chancellor Angela Merkel has said she is hopeful the vaccinations will help in the fight against COVID-19. Meanwhile, Britain is preparing to roll out the first BioNTech-Pfizer shots. Follow DW for the latest.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Merkel insists 'still a chance' of Brexit agreement

Merkel insists 'still a chance' of Brexit agreement 01:35

 German Chancellor Angela Merkel says "there is still the chance of anagreement" between Britain and the European Union as the two parties seek apost-Brexit trade deal.

