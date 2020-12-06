Coronavirus digest: Germany's Angela Merkel hopeful vaccinations will help defeat virus

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources With record deaths, Germany may tighten lockdown



Chancellor Angela Merkel is throwing her weight behind calls for a fuller lockdown in Germany that would include closing shops after Christmas, telling legislators that vaccines alone would not majorly.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:02 Published 6 hours ago Car crashes into gate of Merkel's office



A man drove a car scrawled with slogans into the gate of Angela Merkel's chancellery in Berlin on Wednesday, but police said they didn't suspect an extremist attack. Lucy Fielder reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:43 Published 2 weeks ago Merkel decries populists who say COVID is harmless



Populists who argue the coronavirus is harmless are dangerous and irresponsible, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, defending a circuit break lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07 Published on October 29, 2020