Pfizer seeks ‘emergency use authorization’ for Covid-19 vaccine in India – report

WorldNews Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Pfizer seeks ‘emergency use authorization’ for Covid-19 vaccine in India – reportUS pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has submitted a request to clear the sale of its Covid-19 vaccine in India, a report says. The vaccine was previously authorized for use in the UK and Bahrain. Pfizer India filed a request with the country’s drug regulator on...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Pfizer first in India to apply for emergency use for Covid-19 vaccine| Oneindia News

Pfizer first in India to apply for emergency use for Covid-19 vaccine| Oneindia News 00:59

 Pfizer India has become the first pharmaceutical firm to seek an emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine in the country from the Drugs Controller General of India. This is the first such request received by the DGCI amid the race to find a vaccine for the deadly virus, which has affected...

