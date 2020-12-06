Global  
 

US Navy Official says 'Uneasy Deterrence' Reached with Iran 

VOA News Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
The US Navy routinely has tense encounters with the Revolutionary Guard, whose speed boats race alongside American warships in the Persian Gulf and sometimes conduct live-fire drills with machine guns and missile launches in their presence 
