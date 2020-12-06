Global  
 

David Lander, who played Squiggy on 'Laverne & Shirley,' dies at 73; Michael McKean, more pay tribute

USATODAY.com Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
David Lander died Friday in Los Angeles from complications arising from multiple sclerosis.
News video: David Lander has died aged 73

David Lander has died aged 73 01:13

 'Laverne & Shirley' actor David Lander has died at the age of 73 after a 37-year battle with MS.

'Laverne & Shirley' 'Squiggy' Star David Lander Dead at 73 from Multiple Sclerosis

 David Lander, the actor who played Squiggy on "Laverne & Shirley" has died, TMZ has learned. David's wife, Kathy, tells us he died Friday at around 6:30 PM at..
