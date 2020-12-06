Global  
 

Vardy hits late Leicester winner to increase agony for bottom club Sheff Utd

BBC News Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Jamie Vardy scores a 90th-minute winner for Leicester to break Sheffield United hearts and leave them in a perilous position at the bottom of the table.
Sheffield United F.C. Sheffield United F.C. Association football club

Southampton 3-0 Sheffield United: Saints into Premier League top four

 Southampton move into the Premier League's top four by sweeping aside bottom club Sheffield United.
BBC News

Southampton into top four with win over Sheffield United

 Southampton move into the Premier League's top four by sweeping aside bottom club Sheffield United.
BBC News

Alejandro Sabella: Former Leeds and Sheffield United midfielder dies

 Former Leeds and Sheffield United player and Argentina national manager Alejandro Sabella dies at the age of 66.
BBC News

Vardy hits late winner as Leicester beat Sheff Utd

 Jamie Vardy scores a 90th-minute winner for Leicester to break Sheffield United hearts and leave them in a perilous position at the bottom of the table.
BBC News

Jamie Vardy Jamie Vardy English association football player

Premier League top scorer: Top six marksmen net again [Video]

Premier League top scorer: Top six marksmen net again

A look at the early standings in the race for the Premier League golden boot,as Calvert-Lewin, Son, Salah, Vardy, Kane and Bamford all score.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published
Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney set for first High Court hearing in libel battle [Video]

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney set for first High Court hearing in libel battle

Rebekah Vardy’s high-profile libel battle against 'Wagatha Christie' ColeenRooney is set for its first High Court hearing. Mrs Rooney, 34, accused MrsVardy in October last year of leaking stories about her private life to themedia, a claim denied by the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published
Arsenal 0-1 Leicester: Press conference with Brendan Rodgers [Video]

Arsenal 0-1 Leicester: Press conference with Brendan Rodgers

Post-match press conference with Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers after hisside's 1-0 Victory against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, for the first timesince 1973. Jamie Vardy came on as a second half substitute to score thewinner.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:52Published

Leicester City F.C. Leicester City F.C. Association football club

Leicester City 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion: Three first-half goals send Foxes third

 James Maddison strikes twice as Leicester score three first-half goals to beat Brighton and climb to third in the Premier League.
BBC News

Leicester 2-0 AEK Athens: Cengiz Under scores his first Foxes goal

 Leicester City will be seeded in Monday's Europa League last-32 draw after sealing top spot in Group G with victory over AEK Athens.
BBC News
Liverpool v Leicester: Premier League match preview [Video]

Liverpool v Leicester: Premier League match preview

A closer looks at the statistics as Liverpool prepare to host Leicester in thePremier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:15Published

Related news from verified sources

