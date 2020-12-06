Vardy hits late Leicester winner to increase agony for bottom club Sheff Utd
Jamie Vardy scores a 90th-minute winner for Leicester to break Sheffield United hearts and leave them in a perilous position at the bottom of the table.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Sheffield United F.C. Association football club
Southampton 3-0 Sheffield United: Saints into Premier League top fourSouthampton move into the Premier League's top four by sweeping aside bottom club Sheffield United.
BBC News
Southampton into top four with win over Sheffield UnitedSouthampton move into the Premier League's top four by sweeping aside bottom club Sheffield United.
BBC News
Alejandro Sabella: Former Leeds and Sheffield United midfielder diesFormer Leeds and Sheffield United player and Argentina national manager Alejandro Sabella dies at the age of 66.
BBC News
Vardy hits late winner as Leicester beat Sheff UtdJamie Vardy scores a 90th-minute winner for Leicester to break Sheffield United hearts and leave them in a perilous position at the bottom of the table.
BBC News
Jamie Vardy English association football player
Premier League top scorer: Top six marksmen net again
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney set for first High Court hearing in libel battle
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Arsenal 0-1 Leicester: Press conference with Brendan Rodgers
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published
Leicester City F.C. Association football club
Leicester City 3-0 Brighton & Hove Albion: Three first-half goals send Foxes thirdJames Maddison strikes twice as Leicester score three first-half goals to beat Brighton and climb to third in the Premier League.
BBC News
Leicester 2-0 AEK Athens: Cengiz Under scores his first Foxes goalLeicester City will be seeded in Monday's Europa League last-32 draw after sealing top spot in Group G with victory over AEK Athens.
BBC News
Liverpool v Leicester: Premier League match preview
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:15Published
Related news from verified sources