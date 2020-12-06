Rita Ora apologises again after further breach of lockdown rules
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Rita Ora has apologised again after it was revealed she broke coronavirus lockdown rules for a second time. Last week (November 30), Ora apologised for breaching lockdown rules after holding a “small” gathering with friends to celebrate her 30th birthday. The singer said she was sorry for a “serious and inexcusable error of...
