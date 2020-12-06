Japan’s space capsule with asteroid samples retrieved in Australia
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
A Japanese capsule carrying the world’s first asteroid subsurface samples has in the remote Australian Outback. The spacecraft Hayabusa2 released the small capsule on Saturday and sent it towards Earth to deliver samples from a distant asteroid. At about 6 miles above ground, a parachute was opened to slow its fall and beacon signals were transmitted to indicate its location in the sparsely populated area of Woomera in southern Australia. The capsule is retrieved after being dropped by Hayabusa2 (JAXA via AP) AP/PA Images / The capsule is retrieved after being dropped by Hayabusa2 (JAXA via AP) About two hours...
A Japanese capsule carrying the world’s first asteroid subsurface samples has in the remote Australian Outback. The spacecraft Hayabusa2 released the small capsule on Saturday and sent it towards Earth to deliver samples from a distant asteroid. At about 6 miles above ground, a parachute was opened to slow its fall and beacon signals were transmitted to indicate its location in the sparsely populated area of Woomera in southern Australia. The capsule is retrieved after being dropped by Hayabusa2 (JAXA via AP) AP/PA Images / The capsule is retrieved after being dropped by Hayabusa2 (JAXA via AP) About two hours...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Outback Area in Australia
Hayabusa2 A Japanese sample-return mission to asteroid Ryugu
Jeff Bezos: Blue Origin space company will take first woman to the moonJeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin will take the first woman to the moon, the billionaire said as Nasa nears a decision over who will supply its first..
WorldNews
Japan’s asteroid sample return mission lands in Australian desertAn artistic rendering of Hayabusa2’s sample capsule landing on Earth | Image: JAXA
After spending six years in space, a Japanese spacecraft just..
The Verge
Japan's Hayabusa2 capsule likely to have landed on EarthThe capsule from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Hayabusa2 space probe is likely to have landed on Sunday in a southern Australian desert, the agency..
WorldNews
JAXA Japan's national aerospace agency
Asteroid Samples Collected By Hayabusa2 Are Now On EarthSix years and three days after launch, the Japanese Space Agency (JAXA) Hayabusa2 has completed its primary mission to study Asteroid Ryugu in detail, deploy..
WorldNews
Woomera, South Australia Town in South Australia
Australia-bound asteroid sample may reveal life's originsA Japanese space mission will deliver samples collected from asteroid Ryugu in a capsule to the outback desert of Woomera in South Australia this Sunday morning...
WorldNews
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources