Japan’s space capsule with asteroid samples retrieved in Australia

WorldNews Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Japan’s space capsule with asteroid samples retrieved in AustraliaA Japanese capsule carrying the world’s first asteroid subsurface samples has in the remote Australian Outback. The spacecraft Hayabusa2 released the small capsule on Saturday and sent it towards Earth to deliver samples from a distant asteroid. At about 6 miles above ground, a parachute was opened to slow its fall and beacon signals were transmitted to indicate its location in the sparsely populated area of Woomera in southern Australia. The capsule is retrieved after being dropped by Hayabusa2 (JAXA via AP) AP/PA Images / The capsule is retrieved after being dropped by Hayabusa2 (JAXA via AP) About two hours...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Japan’s Hayabusa2 delivers rock samples from asteroid Ryugu

Japan’s Hayabusa2 delivers rock samples from asteroid Ryugu 02:22

 Scientists retrieve a Japanese space capsule carrying cargo of asteroid dust in Australia’s Woomera desert.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Outback Outback Area in Australia


Hayabusa2 Hayabusa2 A Japanese sample-return mission to asteroid Ryugu

JAXA JAXA Japan's national aerospace agency

Woomera, South Australia Woomera, South Australia Town in South Australia

