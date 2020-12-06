Roald Dahl’s Family Apologizes for His Anti-Semitism
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
The author, who died in 1990, made several disparaging comments about Jews during his lifetime. “Those prejudiced remarks are incomprehensible to us,” the family said in a statement online.
The author, who died in 1990, made several disparaging comments about Jews during his lifetime. “Those prejudiced remarks are incomprehensible to us,” the family said in a statement online.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources