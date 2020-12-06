Ohio authorities, victim's family share conflicting stories after fatal shooting of 23-year-old Black man Casey Goodson
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
U.S. Marshal Peter Tobin says he believes the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson by an Ohio SWAT deputy was justified. The Black man's family disagrees.
