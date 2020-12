You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Trump says Rudy Giuliani has COVID-19, reports indicate he's been hospitalized



Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and the man heading up Trump's effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, has contracted COVID-19, the President said Sunday. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 00:24 Published 32 minutes ago Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus



Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 00:41 Published 2 hours ago Business Booming At Four Seasons Total Landscaping



Bastiaan Slabbers/Reuterss Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the suburban garden center where the Trump campaign held a post-election press conference in November, made $1.3 million in merchandise sales,.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 5 hours ago