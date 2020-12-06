As passengers pushed for refunds, Air Canada got more than $400 million from wage subsidy

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Crystal clear waters of Canada's Great Lakes hold mysterious shipwrecks



Tobermory is a small harbour tucked into the shore of Lake Huron's massive and beautiful Georgian Bay. Mare than 20 historic shipwrecks from a long ago time lay on the bottom, inviting adventurous.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 01:57 Published 1 week ago Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Donate $500,000 To Homeless In Canada



(CNN) One of Hollywood's most famous couples donated $500,000 to help young people struggling with homelessness in Canada. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pledged $250,000 each to Covenant House.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 1 week ago