Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As passengers pushed for refunds, Air Canada got more than $400 million from wage subsidy

CBC.ca Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Air Canada tapped into the most government support during COVID-19 out of all publicly traded companies in Canada that have so far disclosed their finances to stakeholders, a CBC News investigation found.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Crystal clear waters of Canada's Great Lakes hold mysterious shipwrecks [Video]

Crystal clear waters of Canada's Great Lakes hold mysterious shipwrecks

Tobermory is a small harbour tucked into the shore of Lake Huron's massive and beautiful Georgian Bay. Mare than 20 historic shipwrecks from a long ago time lay on the bottom, inviting adventurous..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 01:57Published
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Donate $500,000 To Homeless In Canada [Video]

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Donate $500,000 To Homeless In Canada

(CNN) One of Hollywood's most famous couples donated $500,000 to help young people struggling with homelessness in Canada. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively pledged $250,000 each to Covenant House..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published