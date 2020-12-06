Global  
 

Joe Biden picks California AG Xavier Becerra to lead HHS amid global coronavirus pandemic, reports say

USATODAY.com Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Becerra, if confirmed, would take on a crucial role in the Biden administration, leading its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
