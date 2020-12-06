Joe Biden picks California AG Xavier Becerra to lead HHS amid global coronavirus pandemic, reports say
Becerra, if confirmed, would take on a crucial role in the Biden administration, leading its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Attorney General of California Head of the California Department of Justice
Xavier Becerra 33rd Attorney General of California
Biden Picks Xavier Becerra to Lead Health and Human ServicesThe selection of Mr. Becerra, the California attorney general, is a surprise. If confirmed, he will face a daunting challenge in leading the department at a..
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Biden team to attend series of critical meetingsPresident-elect Joe Biden is ramping up his transition with a series of critical meetings in the coming days. Nikole Killion reports.
CBS News
Biden to meet U.S. coronavirus vaccine adviser
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:55Published
After Centuries of Obscurity, Wilmington Is Having a MomentJoe Biden’s hometown, known chiefly for its dull, corporate vibe, has become the center of the political universe. Residents are thrilled.
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources