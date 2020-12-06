Joe Biden picks California AG Xavier Becerra to lead HHS amid global coronavirus pandemic, reports say

The selection of Mr. Becerra, the California attorney general, is a surprise. If confirmed, he will face a daunting challenge in leading the department at a..

President-elect Joe Biden is ramping up his transition with a series of critical meetings in the coming days. Nikole Killion reports.

Biden to meet U.S. coronavirus vaccine adviser [NFA] The chief adviser for U.S. efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine said on Sunday he planned to meet with President-elect Joe Biden's team this week to discuss the program. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Joe Biden’s hometown, known chiefly for its dull, corporate vibe, has become the center of the political universe. Residents are thrilled.

William and Kate on royal train tour to thank key workers



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will travel across the country by royaltrain to thank communities, outstanding individuals and key workers for theirefforts during the coronavirus pandemic. William.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39 Published 12 hours ago

How the coronavirus pandemic is changing the world | Fareed Zakaria



The coronavirus pandemic is more global, dramatic and unusual than any crisis we've seen in a long time, says journalist Fareed Zakaria. Listen as he shares his perspective on how we can recover from.. Credit: TED Duration: 33:02 Published 21 hours ago