Residents of K'gari-Fraser Island told to leave immediately as 'dangerous' bushfire threatens Happy Valley

SBS Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
A large bushfire "may pose a threat to all lives directly in its path" as it burns towards the Fraser Island town of Happy Valley in Queensland.
