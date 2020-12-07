Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Robertson edges Trump to win epic UK Championship final

BBC News Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Neil Robertson edges past world number one Judd Trump 10-9 to win his third UK Championship in what turned out to an attritional but epic final.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Neil Robertson Neil Robertson Australian professional snooker player

UK Snooker Championship final 2020: Judd Trump level at 4-4 with Neil Robertson

 World number one Judd Trump and Australia's Neil Robertson are finely poised at 4-4 after a fascinating first session of the UK Championship final.
BBC News

UK Snooker Championship 2020: Neil Robertson beats Mark Selby to reach semi-finals

 Neil Robertson outclasses Mark Selby 6-2 to reach the semi-finals of the UK Championship in Milton Keynes.
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump Officials Push Ambitious Vaccine Timeline as California Locks Down

 As cases surge and hospital beds fill up, federal officials said a vaccine could be distributed to as many as 24 million people by mid-January.
NYTimes.com
‘Get better soon Rudy’: Trump’s lawyer gets COVID [Video]

‘Get better soon Rudy’: Trump’s lawyer gets COVID

[NFA] President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said on Sunday, after a wave of travel by the former New York mayor seeking to persuade Republican state lawmakers to overturn the election results. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:15Published
Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List [Video]

Trump Orders Compilation Of GOP Crap List

President Trump has demanded to see a list of which Congressional Republicans acknowledged President-elect Joe Biden's election win. According to Business Insider, only 27 GOP Senators and House members have acknowledged Biden's victory. Others have chosen to stand by Trump and his unfounded claims of voter fraud. Still other party members, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, haven't yet confirmed their position, but have hinted at accepting the final result.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

UK Championship

UK Snooker Championship 2020: Judd Trump through to quarter-finals

 World number one Judd Trump holds off Ricky Walden's fightback to reach the quarter-finals of the UK Championship.
BBC News

Two-time champion Selby battles past Vafaei to reach last 16 of UK Championship

 Two-time champion Mark Selby beats Iran's Hossein Vafaei 6-2 to reach the last 16 of the UK Championship.
BBC News

Judd Trump Judd Trump English professional snooker player, 2019 world champion

UK Snooker Championship 2020: Judd Trump reaches last 16

 World number one Judd Trump makes light work of China's Liang Wenbo in a 6-1 victory to reach the last 16 of the UK Championship in Milton Keynes.
BBC News

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Robertson edges Trump to win epic UK Championship final

 Neil Robertson edges past world number one Judd Trump 10-9 to win his third UK Championship in what turned out to an attritional but epic final.
BBC News

UK Snooker Championship 2020: World number one Judd Trump advances as defending champion Ding Junhui loses

 World number one Judd Trump eases into the third round of the UK Championship as defending champion Ding Junhui is knocked out in a final-frame decider.
BBC News Also reported by •BBC SportBBC Local News