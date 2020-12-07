Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus digest: Qatar plans 'normal' World Cup in 2022

Deutsche Welle Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Qatar is confident that the FIFA World Cup will go ahead as planned after a rapid progress in the COVID vaccine production. And Melbourne has received its first international flight since June. Follow DW for the latest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Qatar to be 'guest team' in European qualifiers for World Cup

Qatar to be 'guest team' in European qualifiers for World Cup 04:45

 Qatar will feature as a guest team in the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup as Asian champions gear up to host the tournament.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Germany clear favourites to win 2022 World Cup qualifying group - Loew [Video]

Germany clear favourites to win 2022 World Cup qualifying group - Loew

Germany coach Joachim Loew believes his side should finish top of their World Cup qualifying group and reach Qatar 2022.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:08Published
Europe's top sides handed straightforward routes to Qatar 2022 [Video]

Europe's top sides handed straightforward routes to Qatar 2022

Coaches of some of the top European nations react to the draw for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 11:34Published
Qatar and FIFA to mark two years to World Cup 2022 kick-off [Video]

Qatar and FIFA to mark two years to World Cup 2022 kick-off

Qatar will be the first Middle East and Arab majority country to host football World Cup, promising a ‘unique experience’.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:33Published