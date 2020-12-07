Coronavirus digest: Qatar plans 'normal' World Cup in 2022
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Qatar is confident that the FIFA World Cup will go ahead as planned after a rapid progress in the COVID vaccine production. And Melbourne has received its first international flight since June. Follow DW for the latest.
