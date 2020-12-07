Global  
 

'Appointed senator' vs. 'radical liberal': Kelly Loeffler, Raphael Warnock stick to script in Georgia Senate runoff debate

Monday, 7 December 2020
Georgia Senate incumbent Kelly Loeffler and challenger Raphael Warnock sparred during a debate Sunday, and both stuck to their scripts.
News video: Georgia Senate race heats up during debate between Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Raphael Warnock

Georgia Senate race heats up during debate between Sen. Kelly Loeffler and Raphael Warnock 01:30

 All eyes are on Georgia as control of the Senate is up for grabs during runoff elections on Jan. 5.

