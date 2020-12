You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Time is of the essence in potential Debenhams rescue, Frasers warns Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group has warned that unless talks can be concluded quickly, it may not be able to save Debenhams’ UK business.

Belfast Telegraph 5 hours ago



Mike Ashley's Frasers Group in talks to rescue Debenhams The ailing department store chain went into liquidation last week, putting 12,000 jobs at risk.

BBC News 5 hours ago



Mike Ashley's Frasers Group in Debenhams rescue talks BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- The ailing department store chain went into liquidation last week, putting 12,000 jobs at risk.

BBC Local News 4 hours ago