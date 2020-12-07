Global  
 

COVID-19 lockdowns, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, two missing in Alaska: 5 things to know Monday

USATODAY.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Southern California enters COVID-19 lockdown, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and more news to start your Monday.
'Very miserable conditions': More rain, snow forecast amid search for 2 people lost in mudslides in Haines, Alaska

 The Haines Borough Government has warned residents to pack essential belongings and be prepared to "quickly" evacuate in the event of new mudslides.
6 missing, homes destroyed in "devastating" Alaska mudslides

 A mudslide measuring an estimated two football fields across slammed into a neighborhood in southeast Alaska.
AP Top Stories December 3 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday December 3rd: California considers strict new COVID rules; Trump repeats electoral fraud claims; NY bar owner arrested for..
Southern California braces for new coronavirus restrictions

 As California hospitals fill up, most residents face strict new coronavirus rules that go into effect at midnight on Sunday and will last for at least three..
Regional stay-at-home order looms for Southern California

 The order will remain in effect until at least December 28, and will result in the closure of personal care services such as nail and hair salons and..
Police Drones Are Starting to Think for Themselves

 In one Southern California city, flying drones with artificial intelligence are aiding investigations while presenting new civil rights questions.
Strong winds fuel wildfire in Southern California

 For families in these canyons, dodging fire after fire has now become a way of life.
Southern California to Enter Stay-at-Home Order on Sunday as ICU Capacity Drops

Southern California to Enter Stay-at-Home Order on Sunday as ICU Capacity Drops A new stay-at-home order will go into effect on Sunday night across Southern California as capacities at intensive care units have continued to...
Nearly 1 Million Californians Facing Blackouts on Wildfire Risk

 Nearly 1 million people in Southern California are facing blackouts as the state's three biggest utilities weigh cutting power to prevent live wires from...
