COVID-19 lockdowns, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, two missing in Alaska: 5 things to know Monday
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Southern California enters COVID-19 lockdown, Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day and more news to start your Monday.
National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
Alaska State of the United States of America
'Very miserable conditions': More rain, snow forecast amid search for 2 people lost in mudslides in Haines, AlaskaThe Haines Borough Government has warned residents to pack essential belongings and be prepared to "quickly" evacuate in the event of new mudslides.
USATODAY.com
6 missing, homes destroyed in "devastating" Alaska mudslidesA mudslide measuring an estimated two football fields across slammed into a neighborhood in southeast Alaska.
CBS News
AP Top Stories December 3 AHere's the latest for Thursday December 3rd: California considers strict new COVID rules; Trump repeats electoral fraud claims; NY bar owner arrested for..
USATODAY.com
Southern California Place in California, United States
Southern California braces for new coronavirus restrictionsAs California hospitals fill up, most residents face strict new coronavirus rules that go into effect at midnight on Sunday and will last for at least three..
CBS News
Regional stay-at-home order looms for Southern CaliforniaThe order will remain in effect until at least December 28, and will result in the closure of personal care services such as nail and hair salons and..
CBS News
Police Drones Are Starting to Think for ThemselvesIn one Southern California city, flying drones with artificial intelligence are aiding investigations while presenting new civil rights questions.
NYTimes.com
Strong winds fuel wildfire in Southern CaliforniaFor families in these canyons, dodging fire after fire has now become a way of life.
CBS News
