You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Despite the pandemic, house prices are unsustainably high in many cities around the world



UBS reported an analysis of residential property prices in 25 major cities around the world found that seven cities in Europe, North America, and Asia are in the bubble-risk territory. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 04:28 Published on November 17, 2020 Indonesia's 'Jurassic Park' may threaten Komodo dragon habitat



Plans to build tourists facilities on World Heritage site islands may endanger giant reptiles but provide jobs. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:40 Published on November 12, 2020 This Hidden Apple Maps Feature Lets You Virtually Visit Cities Around the World



No description provided. Credit: Travel & Leisure Duration: 00:54 Published on November 9, 2020