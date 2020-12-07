Global  
 

Climate Change: November was hottest on record, says EU's Copernicus

Deutsche Welle Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The past month was on average the hottest November on record for the world, the EU's Copernicus satellite monitoring service says. The data should be "alarm bells" for policymakers, its director warns.
News video: Europe's autumn 'the hottest on record amid world's warmest November'

Europe's autumn 'the hottest on record amid world's warmest November' 02:34

 Sweden and Finland broke national records while Norway had its joint warmest November since records began in 1900.

