Minister condemns Millwall fans but 'uncomfortable' with action over Black Lives Matter booing
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
A government minister has condemned Millwall fans who booed as players took the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement - but said he would be "uncomfortable" with action being taken against supporters.
A government minister has condemned Millwall fans who booed as players took the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement - but said he would be "uncomfortable" with action being taken against supporters.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources