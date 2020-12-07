Global  
 

Minister condemns Millwall fans but 'uncomfortable' with action over Black Lives Matter booing

Sky News Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Minister condemns Millwall fans but 'uncomfortable' with action over Black Lives Matter booingA government minister has condemned Millwall fans who booed as players took the knee in support of the Black Lives Matter movement - but said he would be "uncomfortable" with action being taken against supporters.
