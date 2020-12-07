Chiefs lose touchdown by failing to challenge circus catch by Tyreek Hill that was ruled incomplete
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Replays showed a Tyreek Hill circus catch that was ruled incomplete should have been a touchdown, but the Chiefs failed to challenge the play.
