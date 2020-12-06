Flames legend Jarome Iginla plays role of beleaguered motorist during Boston TV segment Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 19 hours ago )

On Saturday night, a news piece that aired on a Boston television station reported on poor visibility and challenging road conditions in Massachusetts. One driver quoted in the story just happened to be Calgary Flames legend (and former Boston Bruin) Jarome Iginla. 👓 View full article

