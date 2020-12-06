Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Flames legend Jarome Iginla plays role of beleaguered motorist during Boston TV segment

CBC.ca Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
On Saturday night, a news piece that aired on a Boston television station reported on poor visibility and challenging road conditions in Massachusetts. One driver quoted in the story just happened to be Calgary Flames legend (and former Boston Bruin) Jarome Iginla.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like