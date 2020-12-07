Trump administration rejects tougher standards on soot, a deadly air pollutant
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The Environmental Protection Agency has finalized a rule that will keep national soot standards at the same level for another five years, despite a growing body of scientific evidence linking air pollution to lethal outcomes from respiratory diseases such as covid-19.
The Environmental Protection Agency has finalized a rule that will keep national soot standards at the same level for another five years, despite a growing body of scientific evidence linking air pollution to lethal outcomes from respiratory diseases such as covid-19.
|
|
You Might Like