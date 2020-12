Bob Dylan has sold his entire catalog of more than 600 songs spanning six decades to Universal Music Group's music publishing arm, the company said on Monday....

Bob Dylan sells his entire 600-track songwriting catalog to Universal Music for an estimated $300 million. It may be the biggest-ever acquisition of a single act's publishing rights. The deal sees Bob Dylan sell all rights to songs in his catalog - including his songwriter income and control of copyright - to Universal Music.

Business Insider 2 hours ago