Paul Sarbanes, longtime US senator from Maryland, dies at age 87

USATODAY.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Paul Sarbanes served Maryland as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from 1971-1977 and as a U.S. senator from 1977-2007.
 His son, current Rep. John Sarbanes released a statement Sunday night, announcing the news. He was 87 years old.

Paul Sarbanes, Former Maryland Senator, Dies at 87

 Early in his career, Mr. Sarbanes introduced the first article of impeachment against Richard Nixon. Decades later, he wrote legislation in response to fraud..
