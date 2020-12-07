Global  
 

Congress faces a government shutdown if a spending deal isn't reached this week

USATODAY.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The federal government is set to run out of funds at the end of the week, teeing up a possible government shutdown if Congress does not act swiftly.
News video: U.S. Congress seeks lifeline before funds run out

U.S. Congress seeks lifeline before funds run out 02:09

 [NFA] The U.S. Congress will vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide time for lawmakers to reach a deal in talks aimed at delivering COVID-19 relief and an overarching spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Gavino Garay reports.

