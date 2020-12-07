December editorial cartoon gallery
Editorial cartoons on the presidential election, COVID-19, Trump, Biden, Democrats, racial strife and more from across the USA TODAY Network.
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Supreme Court refuses to hear Trump allies' challenge to Pennsylvania electionThe court's action represented the latest in a string of stinging judicial opinions that have left the president defeated politically and legally.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court rejects GOP bid to overturn Pennsylvania election resultsThe high court spurned a request from Republican allies of President Trump to decertify Pennsylvania's election results.
CBS News
Ex-election security chief Christopher Krebs sues Trump campaign, lawyer for defamationFormer DHS election security chief Krebs sues Trump campaign, lawyer for defamation
USATODAY.com
'Terrific' 15% of Americans have had COVID-19 -Trump
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:45Published
Trump takes vaccine victory lapPresident Donald Trump celebrated the expected approval of the first U.S. vaccine for the coronavirus as the White House worked to instill confidence in the..
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
McConnell pushes 'non-controversial' COVID reliefSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is suggesting that lawmakers pass COVID relief legislation with controversial issues, such as aid to state and local..
USATODAY.com
McConnell urges COVID deal without state, local aid
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:07Published
Biden's Inauguration Ceremony to Remain Mostly Unchanged Despite COVIDOne thing the coronavirus pandemic won't dramatically change is President-elect Biden's inauguration ceremony -- although there will be a few COVID safety..
TMZ.com
India in club of 2 with one Covid wave so farAs daily Covid-19 cases in the country continue to fall after peaking nearly three months ago, India is among only two nations among the 10 worst-affected by the..
IndiaTimes
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Fact check: No, Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler was not wearing a wire during recent debateSocial media users have falsely claimed that GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler wore a wire or earpiece at a recent debate against her Democratic challenger.
USATODAY.com
West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin on bipartisan plan for COVID-19 relief fundingMillions of Americans are set to lose their unemployment insurance benefits this month, as federal stimulus programs passed early in the pandemic are scheduled..
CBS News
Georgia again certifies election results showing Joe Biden wonGeorgia’s top elections official has recertified the state’s election results after a recount requested by President Donald Trump confirmed once again that..
WorldNews
U.S. Congress seeks lifeline before funds run out
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:09Published
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Breaking down Biden's plan to combat climate changePresident-elect Joe Biden has arguably the most ambitious plan to combat climate change of any incoming president. He wants the U.S. to achieve net-zero..
CBS News
Election deadline leaves Joe Biden a step closer to US presidency
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 03:29Published
