Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

December editorial cartoon gallery

USATODAY.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Editorial cartoons on the presidential election, COVID-19, Trump, Biden, Democrats, racial strife and more from across the USA TODAY Network.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Supreme Court refuses to hear Trump allies' challenge to Pennsylvania election

 The court's action represented the latest in a string of stinging judicial opinions that have left the president defeated politically and legally.
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court rejects GOP bid to overturn Pennsylvania election results

 The high court spurned a request from Republican allies of President Trump to decertify Pennsylvania's election results.
CBS News

Ex-election security chief Christopher Krebs sues Trump campaign, lawyer for defamation

 Former DHS election security chief Krebs sues Trump campaign, lawyer for defamation
USATODAY.com
'Terrific' 15% of Americans have had COVID-19 -Trump [Video]

'Terrific' 15% of Americans have had COVID-19 -Trump

Speaking at a White House coronavirus vaccine event, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that 15% of the population having been infected with COVID-19 is “terrific."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published

Trump takes vaccine victory lap

 President Donald Trump celebrated the expected approval of the first U.S. vaccine for the coronavirus as the White House worked to instill confidence in the..
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

McConnell pushes 'non-controversial' COVID relief

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is suggesting that lawmakers pass COVID relief legislation with controversial issues, such as aid to state and local..
USATODAY.com
McConnell urges COVID deal without state, local aid [Video]

McConnell urges COVID deal without state, local aid

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said Congress should pass a U.S. coronavirus relief package without either the business liability protections that Republicans want or the aid to state and local governments that is a Democratic priority.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

Biden's Inauguration Ceremony to Remain Mostly Unchanged Despite COVID

 One thing the coronavirus pandemic won't dramatically change is President-elect Biden's inauguration ceremony -- although there will be a few COVID safety..
TMZ.com

India in club of 2 with one Covid wave so far

 As daily Covid-19 cases in the country continue to fall after peaking nearly three months ago, India is among only two nations among the 10 worst-affected by the..
IndiaTimes

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Fact check: No, Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler was not wearing a wire during recent debate

 Social media users have falsely claimed that GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler wore a wire or earpiece at a recent debate against her Democratic challenger.
USATODAY.com

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin on bipartisan plan for COVID-19 relief funding

 Millions of Americans are set to lose their unemployment insurance benefits this month, as federal stimulus programs passed early in the pandemic are scheduled..
CBS News

Georgia again certifies election results showing Joe Biden won

 Georgia’s top elections official has recertified the state’s election results after a recount requested by President Donald Trump confirmed once again that..
WorldNews
U.S. Congress seeks lifeline before funds run out [Video]

U.S. Congress seeks lifeline before funds run out

[NFA] The U.S. Congress will vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide time for lawmakers to reach a deal in talks aimed at delivering COVID-19 relief and an overarching spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:09Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Breaking down Biden's plan to combat climate change

 President-elect Joe Biden has arguably the most ambitious plan to combat climate change of any incoming president. He wants the U.S. to achieve net-zero..
CBS News
Election deadline leaves Joe Biden a step closer to US presidency [Video]

Election deadline leaves Joe Biden a step closer to US presidency

Today marks 'Safe Harbour' deadline day in the US, when electors must ratify recounts and certify results from the November election. This means once states have rubber-stamped their counts, there's little room to manoeuvre for Donald Trump with his voter fraud claims.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 03:29Published

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Joe Biden to name retired Army General Lloyd Austin first black defence chief

Joe Biden to name retired Army General Lloyd Austin first black defence chief President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate retired Army General Lloyd Austin as defence secretary, according to two people familiar with the decision, making...
WorldNews Also reported by •Khaleej Times

Indian-American Doctor Appointed Surgeon General In Joe Biden's Health Team

 US President-elect Joe Biden unveiled his health team on Monday, naming Xavier Becerra as Secretary of Health and Human Services, and Indian-American Dr Vivek...
Mid-Day

Georgia again certifies election results showing Joe Biden won

Georgia again certifies election results showing Joe Biden won Georgia’s top elections official has recertified the state’s election results after a recount requested by President Donald Trump confirmed once again that...
WorldNews