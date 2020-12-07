Former Philadelphia Phillies star Dick Allen dies at 78
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Dick Allen, the Phillies' first prominent Black player, starred while receiving death threats. He fell one vote shy of Hall of Fame induction in 2014.
