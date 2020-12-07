Global  
 

Georgia to again certify election results showing Biden won

WorldNews Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Georgia to again certify election results showing Biden wonGeorgia s top elections official said his office plans to recertify the state's election results Monday after a recount requested by President Donald Trump confirmed once again that Democrat Joe Biden won the state. “We have now counted legally cast ballots three times, and the results remain unchanged,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a news conference at the state Capitol. Georgia law allows a losing candidate to request a recount if the margin between the candidates is within 0.5%. Trump...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Georgia's local elections and presidential recount numbers

Georgia's local elections and presidential recount numbers 00:45

 This morning Georgia has once again re-certified its presidential election results after a recount was requested by President Trump. The results affirm Joe Biden won the state.

Georgia declares Biden winner for a third time

 After two recounts, Joe Biden is declared to have won Georgia by about 12,000 votes.
BBC News

Georgia Senate debates make headlines ahead of runoff

 Georgia Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler would not acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election in her debate Sunday against Rev...
CBS News

Biden transition: Georgia again certifies election results showing Democrat won

 How many times can Joe Biden win Georgia? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 7, 2020 Georgia's top elections official today recertified the state's..
New Zealand Herald

Georgia Senate candidates debate voter fraud claims, COVID-19 pandemic

 The Senate runoff campaigns in Georgia are heating up as Senator Kelly Loeffler and Rev. Raphael Warnock went head-to-head in a debate, but Senator David Perdue..
CBS News

AP Explains: Questions hang over whether Trump has the power to pardon himself

 Outgoing United States President Donald Trump has declared that he has "absolute power" to issue a pardon to himself. Yet the law is much murkier than his..
New Zealand Herald

Doctor who criticized Trump to be removed from Walter Reed schedule

 Dr. James Phillips criticized the president for riding around in his motorcade to greet supporters.
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Rudy Giuliani may have exposed 'hundreds' to virus

 Doctors have warned that US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have exposed "hundreds" of people to the coronavirus before he tested..
New Zealand Herald

Judge orders DACA program to be reinstated, must accept new applicants

 CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN to discuss a federal judge's ruling reinstating the program for young immigrants known as DACA. He..
CBS News

December editorial cartoon gallery

 Editorial cartoons on the presidential election, COVID-19, Trump, Biden, Democrats, racial strife and more from across the USA TODAY Network.
USATODAY.com

Biden transition: US President-elect fills out team to tackle coronavirus

 United States President-elect Joe Biden has outlined his team to take on the Covid-19 pandemic and other health issues.He has picked California Attorney-General..
New Zealand Herald

Time to be 'speaking the truth' -GA sec of state

Time to be 'speaking the truth' -GA sec of state

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said Wednesday that Democrat Joe Biden "will be carrying Georgia, he is our president-elect," noting there were no substantial changes after the state's second recount demanded by Republican President Donald Trump's campaign, and calling out Trump's repeated claims of voter fraud.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published
Biden will carry Georgia again, sec of state

Biden will carry Georgia again, sec of state

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, said Wednesday that Biden "will be carrying Georgia, he is our president-elect," noting no substantial changes after the state's second recount demanded by Republican President Donald Trump's campaign, and calling out the President's repeated claims of voter fraud.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:52Published
Key states certify presidential election results

Key states certify presidential election results

[NFA] Outgoing Republican President Donald Trump's legal fight to overturn the result of the Nov. 3 vote looked more unlikely on Monday as key swing states Arizona and Wisconsin certified Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of their presidential elections. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:09Published

