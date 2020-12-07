Georgia to again certify election results showing Biden won
Georgia s top elections official said his office plans to recertify the state's election results Monday after a recount requested by President Donald Trump confirmed once again that Democrat Joe Biden won the state. “We have now counted legally cast ballots three times, and the results remain unchanged,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said during a news conference at the state Capitol. Georgia law allows a losing candidate to request a recount if the margin between the candidates is within 0.5%. Trump...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Georgia (U.S. state) State of the United States of America
Georgia declares Biden winner for a third timeAfter two recounts, Joe Biden is declared to have won Georgia by about 12,000 votes.
BBC News
Georgia Senate debates make headlines ahead of runoffGeorgia Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler would not acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election in her debate Sunday against Rev...
CBS News
Biden transition: Georgia again certifies election results showing Democrat wonHow many times can Joe Biden win Georgia? — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 7, 2020 Georgia's top elections official today recertified the state's..
New Zealand Herald
Georgia Senate candidates debate voter fraud claims, COVID-19 pandemicThe Senate runoff campaigns in Georgia are heating up as Senator Kelly Loeffler and Rev. Raphael Warnock went head-to-head in a debate, but Senator David Perdue..
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
AP Explains: Questions hang over whether Trump has the power to pardon himselfOutgoing United States President Donald Trump has declared that he has "absolute power" to issue a pardon to himself. Yet the law is much murkier than his..
New Zealand Herald
Doctor who criticized Trump to be removed from Walter Reed scheduleDr. James Phillips criticized the president for riding around in his motorcade to greet supporters.
CBS News
Covid 19 coronavirus: Rudy Giuliani may have exposed 'hundreds' to virusDoctors have warned that US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have exposed "hundreds" of people to the coronavirus before he tested..
New Zealand Herald
Judge orders DACA program to be reinstated, must accept new applicantsCBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN to discuss a federal judge's ruling reinstating the program for young immigrants known as DACA. He..
CBS News
December editorial cartoon galleryEditorial cartoons on the presidential election, COVID-19, Trump, Biden, Democrats, racial strife and more from across the USA TODAY Network.
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Biden transition: US President-elect fills out team to tackle coronavirusUnited States President-elect Joe Biden has outlined his team to take on the Covid-19 pandemic and other health issues.He has picked California Attorney-General..
New Zealand Herald
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Brad Raffensperger American politician
Time to be 'speaking the truth' -GA sec of state
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52Published
Biden will carry Georgia again, sec of state
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:52Published
Key states certify presidential election results
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:09Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources