Millions of hungry Americans turn to food banks for 1st time
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The deadly pandemic that tore through the nation’s heartland struck just as Aaron Crawford was in a moment of crisis. He was looking for work, his wife needed surgery, then the virus began eating away at her work hours and her paycheck. The Crawfords had no savings, mounting bills and a growing dread: What if they ran out of food? The couple had two boys, 5 and 10, and boxes of macaroni and cheese from the dollar store could go only so far. A 37-year-old Navy vet, Crawford saw himself as self-reliant. Asking for food made him uncomfortable. “I felt like I was a failure,” he says. “It’s this whole stigma... this mindset that you’re this guy who can’t provide for his family, that you’re a...
The deadly pandemic that tore through the nation’s heartland struck just as Aaron Crawford was in a moment of crisis. He was looking for work, his wife needed surgery, then the virus began eating away at her work hours and her paycheck. The Crawfords had no savings, mounting bills and a growing dread: What if they ran out of food? The couple had two boys, 5 and 10, and boxes of macaroni and cheese from the dollar store could go only so far. A 37-year-old Navy vet, Crawford saw himself as self-reliant. Asking for food made him uncomfortable. “I felt like I was a failure,” he says. “It’s this whole stigma... this mindset that you’re this guy who can’t provide for his family, that you’re a...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America
Being ‘Chosen’ vs. Being ‘Ordinary’ in 2020s AmericaArticle By WN.com Guest Writer Gilad Atzmon America is divided and the rupture is so deep that Americans can’t even see across that which splits them in the..
WorldNews
Many Americans 'worried about their next meal'Hunger in America is up — way up. The Feeding America network says the number of people seeking help at its food banks nationwide has increased an average of..
USATODAY.com
Biden COVID-19 adviser discusses preparations for vaccine distributionDr. Céline Gounder, a member of President-elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 advisory board, discusses what the transition team needs from the White House as Americans..
CBS News
What's it like moving back home (as an adult)?The coronavirus pandemic has led millions of young Americans to move back in with their parents.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources