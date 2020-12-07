Global  
 

What happens if the UK and EU fail to agree a Brexit deal?

WorldNews Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
What happens if the UK and EU fail to agree a Brexit deal?No deal likely to damage relations with EU and Ireland, raise food prices and affect travel Fears that the UK and the EU will not agree a trade deal were fuelled by Michel Barnier on Monday when he told envoys in Brussels that he “cannot guarantee” an agreement. Although hopes have been raised about...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Brexit deal top of agenda at Prime Minister's Questions

Brexit deal top of agenda at Prime Minister's Questions 01:14

 Sir Keir Starmer urged Boris Johnson to deliver the Brexit deal he promisedafter insisting Labour will “vote in the national interest” should one besecured. In response, the Prime Minister accused the Labour leader of“silence” on the matter and claimed the UK will become a “magnet for...

EU27 leaders agree to cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 55% by 2030 [Video]

EU27 leaders agree to cut greenhouse gas emissions at least 55% by 2030

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% of 1990 levels puts the EU "on a clear path towards climate neutrality in 2050".

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 05:25Published
Europe's week: Brexit talks stuck as EU budget finally moves forward [Video]

Europe's week: Brexit talks stuck as EU budget finally moves forward

It wasn't all doom and gloom this week for EU negotiations.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 06:59Published
Can I visit the EU when the transition period ends? [Video]

Can I visit the EU when the transition period ends?

UK travellers visiting the EU once the Brexit transition period ends will facea number of new hurdles. Here, the PA news agency looks at nine key questionson travel in 2021.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:35Published
EU leaders agree to reduce emissions after all-night talks [Video]

EU leaders agree to reduce emissions after all-night talks

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:52Published
EU's Von der Leyen: Brexit stances 'remain apart' [Video]

EU's Von der Leyen: Brexit stances 'remain apart'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday (December 11) the positions in trade talks with Britain "remain apart", with ensuring a level playing field in the future and agreeing access to UK fishing waters for EU fleets the key sticking points.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sidesremain “very large”. Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday aimed atbreaking the deadlock, yet key differences prevail. The leaders agreed to makea “firm decision” about the future of the talks by the end of the weekend, andasked their chief negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier to reconvene inthe city on Thursday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:13Published

Brexit deal: Significant differences still remain

 European Union chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday set off one of the most intense days in the long-running Brexit trade negotiations with a pre-dawn..
WorldNews

Brexit: 'Final throw of the dice' as trade talks resume

 There are still "significant differences" to be resolved by Lord Frost and Michel Barnier.
BBC News

EU's Barnier Says Still Looking for a Way to Do UK Trade Deal

 LONDON (Reuters) - The European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Saturday he would continue to look for a way to do a trade deal... ......
WorldNews

What does a no-deal Brexit mean for food prices, travel, study and the economy? [Video]

What does a no-deal Brexit mean for food prices, travel, study and the economy?

Ministers have admitted that the prospects for a trade deal with the EuropeanUnion look gloomy, as both sides prepare for a possible no-deal outcome to thetalks,

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 03:36Published
Gaps in Brexit talks "very very big", Sunday deadline might slip [Video]

Gaps in Brexit talks "very very big", Sunday deadline might slip

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:21Published
Brexit hopes dim as Johnson says failure 'very likely' [Video]

Brexit hopes dim as Johnson says failure 'very likely'

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:15Published

Ursula von der Leyen: Positions remain apart on fundamental issues [Video]

Ursula von der Leyen: Positions remain apart on fundamental issues

On trade deal negotiations with the UK, European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen told a press conference in Brussels that “positions remain aparton fundamental issues”. She said: “On the Level Playing Field we haverepeatedly made clear to our UK partners that the principle of faircompetition is a pre-condition to privileged access to the EU market.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:39Published
Raab: We need some finality on trade deal by Sunday [Video]

Raab: We need some finality on trade deal by Sunday

The talks over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union are unlikely to be extended beyond Sunday without substantial movement from Brussels, the Foreign Secretary has said. Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday aimed at breaking the deadlock, but Dominic Raab said there remains "significant differences". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published
Boris Johnson leaves the European Commission [Video]

Boris Johnson leaves the European Commission

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has left the European Commission after dinnerwith Ursula von der Leyen. The talks between the two leaders lasted aroundthree hours. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission presidentUrsula von der Leyen have agreed the UK and EU will continue talks on a post-Brexit trade deal after meeting in Brussels, but that a 'firm decision' shouldbe taken about the future of the discussions by Sunday, a Downing Streetsource said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
UK PM in Brussels: 'You run a tight ship here' [Video]

UK PM in Brussels: 'You run a tight ship here'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived for crisis talks over dinner in Brussels with the European Union's chief executive on Wednesday, amid mounting concern that Britain is heading for a turbulent break-up with the bloc in three weeks.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:32Published

Boris Johnson: Very, very likely UK will fail to strike trade deal with EU [Video]

Boris Johnson: Very, very likely UK will fail to strike trade deal with EU

Boris Johnson has said it is “very, very likely” the UK will fail to strike aBrexit trade deal with the European Union and will leave the bloc on WorldTrade Organisation terms. The Prime Minister..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:33Published
UK, EU prepare for potential no-deal Brexit [Video]

UK, EU prepare for potential no-deal Brexit

Leaders of the UK and EU have given negotiators just three more days to shore up a post-Brexit trade deal, but British PM warns there is a strong possibility they will fail.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:07Published
