Macron Says He Raised Egypt's Rights Record With Sisi
PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he had spoken frankly to Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi about matters of... ......
Macron urged to press ally Sisi on rights in Paris visitPARIS: President Emmanuel Macron hosts Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi from Sunday for a three-day state visit with France facing calls from activists..
WorldNews
