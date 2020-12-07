Global  
 

Macron Says He Raised Egypt's Rights Record With Sisi

Monday, 7 December 2020
Macron Says He Raised Egypt's Rights Record With SisiPARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday he had spoken frankly to Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi about matters of... ......
Emmanuel Macron Emmanuel Macron 25th President of the French Republic

Egyptian president in France : Macron rejects calls to get tough on humain rights [Video]

Egyptian president in France : Macron rejects calls to get tough on humain rights

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 05:29Published
Macron rejects calls to get tough with Egypt’s el-Sisi on rights [Video]

Macron rejects calls to get tough with Egypt’s el-Sisi on rights

French leader rules out conditioning France’s deepening defence and trade ties with Egypt on the issue of rights.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published
Sissi in France: Macron rules out tougher stance on Egypt human rights [Video]

Sissi in France: Macron rules out tougher stance on Egypt human rights

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:34Published
Sissi in France: Macron, Egyptian President hold joint press conference [Video]

Sissi in France: Macron, Egyptian President hold joint press conference

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:54Published
Egyptian president's state visit to France criticised by human rights activists [Video]

Egyptian president's state visit to France criticised by human rights activists

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi met with France's Emmanuel Macron to discuss terrorism and conflict in the Middle East.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi Abdel Fattah el-Sisi Sixth President of Egypt

Egypt's El-Sissi pays state visit to France [Video]

Egypt's El-Sissi pays state visit to France

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:58Published

Macron urged to press ally Sisi on rights in Paris visit

 PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron hosts Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi from Sunday for a three-day state visit with France facing calls from activists..
WorldNews

Egypt Egypt Country spanning Northern Africa and Western Asia

France to deepen relations with Egypt despite human rights divergences [Video]

France to deepen relations with Egypt despite human rights divergences

On Monday, Egypt extended the detention of an activist and researcher who previously worked for one of the country’s most prominent human rights groups.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:50Published

