‘Australia-style’ outcome will be a no-deal Brexit, Downing Street admits
Monday, 7 December 2020 () Leaving the EU on “Australia terms” will mean a no-deal Brexit, Downing Street has admitted for the first time – while insisting the UK would still “prosper”. The “bulk” of the country’s trade is on World Trade Organisation terms – meaning tariffs and quotas – Boris Johnson’s...
Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels, where talks on a post-Brexit deal are scheduled with the European Commission President Ursula vonder Leyen. Time is running out to reach a deal before December 31, when the UKstops following EU trading rules.
Four Royal Navy patrol ships will be ready on Jan. 1 to help protect Britain's fishing waters in the event the Brexit transition period ends without a deal on future ties with the European Union, the Ministry of Defence said. Emer McCarthy reports.
Chair of the Defence Select Committee Tobias Ellwood says that the content of the UK-EU trade deal which has so far been agreed is "better than the Canadian deal" and "certainly outmatches anything to do with Australia". The former foreign office minister said it is "really sad to learn that we're preparing to square up to a NATO ally" as trade talks between the UK and EU reach their final stage. Boris Johnson has signalled he would be willing to send Royal Navy boats to patrol British fishing waters if no deal is reached.
There will be no "special set of rules" brought in for people celebrating New Year's Eve in England. Asked if people would be able to spend New Year's Eve with close family members, Mr Hancock told a Downing Street briefing: "Yes, if you live with them in your household, but we are not bringing in a special set of rules for New Year as we have for Christmas." He added: "We have got to be careful and let's not blow it, especially with the vaccine on the horizon."
The Prime Minister has congratulated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on its Covid-19 testing efforts. Welcoming the crown prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Downing Street, Mr Johnson said: "Congratulations on the way the UAE has been able to handle Covid. You have tested 17 million people even though you have a population of 10 million."
UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sides remain 'very large'.
UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sidesremain “very large”. Boris Johnson and European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen held crunch talks over dinner in Brussels on Wednesday aimed atbreaking the deadlock, yet key differences prevail. The leaders agreed to makea “firm decision” about the future of the talks by the end of the weekend, andasked their chief negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier to reconvene inthe city on Thursday.
Boris Johnson has hosted a cabinet meeting this morning at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office. The prime minister is expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen later this week to salvage a Brexit trade deal.
The leadership race for the World Trade Organization has been thrown into disarray after the United States opposed the appointment of former Nigerian finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala. Boris Johnson has hailed a new era of "scientific optimism", as he used his signature eccentric language at the start of the 2020 Climate Ambition Summit. The Prime Minister said: "We are doing this not because we are hair shirt-wearing, tree-hugging mung bean-munching eco freaks - although I've got nothing against any of those categories and mung beans are probably delicious. We are doing it because we know that scientific advances will allow us, collectively as humanity, to save our planet and create millions of high-skilled jobs as we recover from Covid."
Boris Johnson has said it is “very, very likely” the UK will fail to strike aBrexit trade deal with the European Union and will leave the bloc on WorldTrade Organisation terms. The Prime Minister told reporters on a visit toBlyth in Northumberland: “We are always hopeful, and as you know thenegotiations are continuing and we’ve got our teams still out there inBrussels."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday (December 10) there was "a strong possibility" Britain and the EU would fail to safeguard free trade past the end of the year, a prospect that has weighed on the pound as markets see increasing risk of economic rupture.
Hopes for a trade pact hinge on his meeting with Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission. But an agreement remains elusive.
Boris Johnson has said it is "very, very likely" the UK will fail to strike a Brexit trade deal with the European Union and will leave the bloc on World Trade...