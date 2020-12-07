Global  
 

Will Donald Trump Take The Final Step, Changing From A Demagogue Into A Dictator?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Political experts agree that our political culture has been greatly damaged by a demagogic leader, Donald Trump. It may get worse. Indeed, we do not have demagoguery in our culture because a demagogue came to power; we have a demagogic leader because demagoguery is a normal way of life in some of our public discourses and most revered institutions. (1) With the role that his family played in shaping Donald Trump and the state of the Republican Party, along with a government that favors business and two contested elections, it is not hard to imagine that President Trump could easily change from a demagogue to a dictator by using the military....
AP Explains: Questions hang over whether Trump has the power to pardon himself

 Outgoing United States President Donald Trump has declared that he has "absolute power" to issue a pardon to himself. Yet the law is much murkier than his..
New Zealand Herald

Doctor who criticized Trump to be removed from Walter Reed schedule

 Dr. James Phillips criticized the president for riding around in his motorcade to greet supporters.
CBS News

Covid 19 coronavirus: Rudy Giuliani may have exposed 'hundreds' to virus

 Doctors have warned that US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, may have exposed "hundreds" of people to the coronavirus before he tested..
New Zealand Herald

Judge orders DACA program to be reinstated, must accept new applicants

 CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez joins CBSN to discuss a federal judge's ruling reinstating the program for young immigrants known as DACA. He..
CBS News

December editorial cartoon gallery

 Editorial cartoons on the presidential election, COVID-19, Trump, Biden, Democrats, racial strife and more from across the USA TODAY Network.
USATODAY.com

Georgia Senate debates make headlines ahead of runoff

 Georgia Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler would not acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 election in her debate Sunday against Rev...
CBS News

Georgia's voter registration deadline for Senate runoff elections

 Monday is the last day for Georgia voters to register for the upcoming Senate runoff elections on January 5th. It comes a day after the latest candidates'..
CBS News
83% of Republicans Don't Believe Joe Biden Won The Election [Video]

83% of Republicans Don't Believe Joe Biden Won The Election

According to a new Gallup poll 83% of Republicans don't believe Joe Biden won the 2020 election. Per the poll, 99% of Democrats, 64% of independents, and 17% of Republicans said the news reports were "accurate." 89% of Republicans did not believe the electoral process worked well. 92% of Democrats said it did. Business Insider reports that 2020 election was unlike any other in US history.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

Black Michigan lawmaker posts voicemails of lynching threats in wake of election hearing

 Many threats have been received by Democratic and Republican lawmakers in Michigan, as Trump allies argue widespread fraud led to a stolen election there.
USATODAY.com

Black Voters Matter: Group Sues Georgia for Purging 200,000 Voters Ahead of 2020 Election

 On the voter registration deadline for Georgians who want to vote in two Senate runoff elections on January 5, we speak with Cliff Albright, co-founder and..
WorldNews

