Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US slaps new sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong

Deutsche Welle Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The measures "underscore that the US will continue to work with our allies and partners to hold Beijing accountable for undermining Hong Kong's promised autonomy," according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: U.S. to sanction more Chinese officials: sources

U.S. to sanction more Chinese officials: sources 01:15

 Reuters sources say up to 14 people in mainland China and Hong Kong will be targeted with asset freezes and financial sanctions. The measures are in response to last month's suspension of opposition lawmakers in Hong Kong's parliament. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Three prominent Hong Kong activists jailed [Video]

Three prominent Hong Kong activists jailed

Joshua Wong, Agnes Chow and Ivan Lam were found guilty of unlawful assembly.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:28Published
Hong Kong policies: Carrie Lam defends new security law [Video]

Hong Kong policies: Carrie Lam defends new security law

Embattled leader of semi-autonomous Chinese city says government’s urgent priority is to restore ‘constitutional order’ after the protests.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:07Published
Former Hong Kong pro-democracy politicians arrested [Video]

Former Hong Kong pro-democracy politicians arrested

Three arrested for disrupting a Legislative Council session earlier this year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:16Published

Related news from verified sources

US preparing new sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong - sources

US preparing new sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong - sources Up to 14 people, including officials of China's parliament, or National People's Congress, and members of the CCP, would likely be targeted.
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •FT.com

Sensex, Nifty Seen Lower On Weak Asian Cues

 Indian shares look set to open a tad lower on Monday as global Covid-19 cases surpassed 67 million, Brexit talks hanged in the balance and a Reuters report said...
RTTNews

China urges US to stop unprovoked accusations over qualification of HK LegCo members

 China strongly condemned the so-called sanctions the United States had threatened against Chinese officials involved in the disqualification of the Legislative...
SBS