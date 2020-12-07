US slaps new sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong
Monday, 7 December 2020 () The measures "underscore that the US will continue to work with our allies and partners to hold Beijing accountable for undermining Hong Kong's promised autonomy," according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
Reuters sources say up to 14 people in mainland China and Hong Kong will be targeted with asset freezes and financial sanctions. The measures are in response to last month's suspension of opposition lawmakers in Hong Kong's parliament. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.