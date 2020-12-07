'B*A*P*S' star Natalie Desselle-Reid dies of cancer at 53; Halle Berry 'heartbroken'
Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Natalie Desselle-Reid, who's best known for playing Halle Berry's stylish sidekick in the 1997 film "B*A*P*S," has died from colon cancer. She was 53.
Natalie Desselle-Reid, who's best known for playing Halle Berry's stylish sidekick in the 1997 film "B*A*P*S," has died from colon cancer. She was 53.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Natalie Desselle-Reid American actress
'Eve' & 'Madea' Star Natalie Desselle Reid Dead at 53 from Colon CancerNatalie Desselle Reid -- a prolific actor known for roles in 'Eve,' a 'Madea' film and 'B*A*P*S' -- has died after a battle with cancer ... one she'd kept..
TMZ.com
Halle Berry American actress
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources