Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'B*A*P*S' star Natalie Desselle-Reid dies of cancer at 53; Halle Berry 'heartbroken'

USATODAY.com Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Natalie Desselle-Reid, who's best known for playing Halle Berry's stylish sidekick in the 1997 film "B*A*P*S," has died from colon cancer. She was 53.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: nypost - Published
News video: Natalie Desselle Reid, star of 1997 film 'B.A.P.S.,' dead at 53

Natalie Desselle Reid, star of 1997 film 'B.A.P.S.,' dead at 53 01:04

 Natalie Desselle Reid, star of 1997 film 'B.A.P.S.,' dead at 53

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Natalie Desselle-Reid American actress

'Eve' & 'Madea' Star Natalie Desselle Reid Dead at 53 from Colon Cancer

 Natalie Desselle Reid -- a prolific actor known for roles in 'Eve,' a 'Madea' film and 'B*A*P*S' -- has died after a battle with cancer ... one she'd kept..
TMZ.com

Halle Berry Halle Berry American actress


Related videos from verified sources

'Madea's Big Happy Family' Actress Natalie Desselle Reid Passes Away At 53 [Video]

'Madea's Big Happy Family' Actress Natalie Desselle Reid Passes Away At 53

Actress Natalie Desselle Reid has died of colon cancer. She was 53. CNN reports Desselle Reid was known for her roles in films like 'Madea's Big Happy Family' and 'B*A*P*S' and the TV series..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Halle Berry Pays Tribute to 'BAPS' Co-Star Natalie Desselle Reid, Shared Video of Them Together Days Before Her Passing

 Halle Berry is remembering her B.A.P.S. co-star Natalie Desselle Reid. If you didn’t see, Natalie sadly passed away this afternoon after a short and private...
Just Jared Also reported by •TMZ.com