'B*A*P*S' star Natalie Desselle-Reid dies of cancer at 53; Halle Berry 'heartbroken'

'Madea's Big Happy Family' Actress Natalie Desselle Reid Passes Away At 53



Actress Natalie Desselle Reid has died of colon cancer. She was 53. CNN reports Desselle Reid was known for her roles in films like 'Madea's Big Happy Family' and 'B*A*P*S' and the TV series..

