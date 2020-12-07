Global  
 

COVIDIOT and Karen among Macquarie Dictionary’s Words of the Year

SBS Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
2020 has been too difficult to sum up in a single word. So two words - ‘Karen’ and ‘COVIDIOT’ - have been selected as Macquarie Dictionary’s People Choice for Word of the Year.
