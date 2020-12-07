Pfizer tells U.S. officials it can’t supply additional vaccine until late June or July
Monday, 7 December 2020 () Pfizer has told the Trump administration it won't be able to supply additional coronavirus vaccine doses beyond its original contract with the government because other countries have rushed to buy up its supply.
The Wall Street Journal reported Pfizer cut the number of vaccines it planned to ship in 2020.
According to Business Insider, this is due to supply chain delays.
Sources say Pfizer sourced materials and set up supply chains while developing a vaccine.
This is an "unprecedented" move in the world...