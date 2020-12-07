Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US Hits China With Hong Kong Sanctions, OKs Taiwan Arms Sale

VOA News Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
The approval is just the latest in a series of such steps the Trump administration has taken to boost Taiwan's defenses over the course of the last several months
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Boeing Defense Unit Faces Chinese Sanctions Over Taiwan Order [Video]

Boeing Defense Unit Faces Chinese Sanctions Over Taiwan Order

Already reeling from the pandemic and still-grounded 737 MAX, Boeing's defense unit is now facing sanctions over its sale of defense equipment to Taiwan.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 02:34Published
U.S. approves $1.8 billion Taiwan arms sale [Video]

U.S. approves $1.8 billion Taiwan arms sale

China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday the United States' approval of a potential $1.8 billion arms sale to Taiwan would have a major impact on Sino-U.S. ties, and China will make the necessary..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:20Published