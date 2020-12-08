Global  
 

President Trump to hold White House COVID-19 summit as pressure mounts for FDA vaccine approval

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
The White House will host drug manufacturers, distributors and governors to discuss its $12-billion plan to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19.
News video: Biden to meet U.S. coronavirus vaccine adviser

Biden to meet U.S. coronavirus vaccine adviser 01:55

 [NFA] The chief adviser for U.S. efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine said on Sunday he planned to meet with President-elect Joe Biden's team this week to discuss the program. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

U.S. Congress seeks lifeline before funds run out [Video]

U.S. Congress seeks lifeline before funds run out

[NFA] The U.S. Congress will vote this week on a one-week stopgap funding bill to provide time for lawmakers to reach a deal in talks aimed at delivering COVID-19 relief and an overarching spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Gavino Garay reports.

Elevating Fringe Theories, Ron Johnson Questions Virus Science

 The Wisconsin Republican has transformed his Senate panel into a forum for amplifying dubious theories and questionable treatments pushed by President Trump.
NYTimes.com

Trump continues to deny election results despite legal losses

 President Trump lost the 2020 election, but continues to argue falsely that he was cheated out of victory. Judges in Michigan and Georgia have both rejected..
CBS News

White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Melania Trump unveils new White House tennis pavilion

 The first lady was criticized earlier this year when she revealed plans for the pavilion at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News

Melania Trump cops furious backlash after announcing new White House tennis pavilion

 US first lady Melania Trump has copped a backlash online after celebrating the completion of a new tennis pavilion at the White House.The first lady's critics..
New Zealand Herald

Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Lancashire amateur football 'not worth Covid risk'

 Lancashire's public health chief says authorities will "do everything" to resume amateur matches.
BBC News
'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits [Video]

'The people have spoken': Judges toss vote lawsuits

[NFA] U.S. judges on Monday rejected bids led by an ally of President Donald Trump to decertify President-elect Joe Biden’s victories in Michigan and Georgia because of unsubstantiated election irregularities and to have Trump declared the winner in both states, the latest failed efforts to upend the election results. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services

FDA could OK a coronavirus vaccine this week as hospitals fill up across the U.S.

 The FDA could give emergency authorization to a coronavirus vaccine this week. Over 100,000 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 across the country,..
CBS News

Health officials urge Americans to follow guidelines against COVID-19

 Top health officials are warning Americans not to let their guard down despite optimism that the FDA could authorize a coronavirus vaccine this week. Hospitals..
CBS News

Southern California braces for new coronavirus restrictions

 As California hospitals fill up, most residents face strict new coronavirus rules that go into effect at midnight on Sunday and will last for at least three..
CBS News

Full transcript of "Face the Nation" on December 6, 2020

 On this "Face the Nation" broadcast, Dr. Moncef Slaoui and Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb sat down with Margaret Brennan
CBS News

Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America

How Spending No More Than 30% On Housing Can Seriously Grow Your Wealth [Video]

How Spending No More Than 30% On Housing Can Seriously Grow Your Wealth

Mortgage underwriters and personal finance advisers recommend that Americans spend no more than 28% to 30% of their income on housing costs. And according to Certified Financial Planner and Business Insider contributor Tanza Loudenback, it's a very good rule of thumb if you want to build wealth. Of course, to achieve this, you may have to take a few deep breaths along the way and do things like sharing with roommates or renting the 'worst' bedroom.

Being ‘Chosen’ vs. Being ‘Ordinary’ in 2020s America

 Article By WN.com Guest Writer Gilad Atzmon America is divided and the rupture is so deep that Americans can’t even see across that which splits them in the..
WorldNews

Millions of hungry Americans turn to food banks for 1st time

 The deadly pandemic that tore through the nation’s heartland struck just as Aaron Crawford was in a moment of crisis. He was looking for work, his wife needed..
WorldNews

Many Americans 'worried about their next meal'

 Hunger in America is up — way up. The Feeding America network says the number of people seeking help at its food banks nationwide has increased an average of..
USATODAY.com

