Bharat bandh: India farmers protest against law
Tens of thousands of farmers are protesting at Delhi's borders against farm reforms.
Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital
Bharat Bandh: Delhi, Haryana police issue traffic advisory; roads to avoid todayIn view of the call for nation-wide 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday given by various farmers' organizations protesting the Centre's new farm laws, Delhi and Haryana..
IndiaTimes
Bharat Bandh today: Anna Hazare on fast to support farmersIn a recorded message, Hazare appreciated farmers' protests at the borders of Delhi saying no violence has taken place in the last 10 days of the agitation.
IndiaTimes
Bharat bandh: Azadpur, among other Delhi mandis closed in support"Our protest is peaceful and we'll continue that way. Bharat bandh is a symbolic protest to register our opposition. It is to show that we don't support some of..
IndiaTimes
