Bharat bandh: India farmers protest against law

BBC News Tuesday, 8 December 2020 ()
Tens of thousands of farmers are protesting at Delhi's borders against farm reforms.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Bharat Bandh: TMC says no strike in Bengal; Delhi Police warns l Key details

Bharat Bandh: TMC says no strike in Bengal; Delhi Police warns l Key details

 A Bharat Bandh has been called on Tuesday by farmers who have been protesting against the Modi government’s farm laws. Farmer union have decided that their Bandh will resume from 11 am and last till 3 pm so as to not cause any inconvenience to office goers and the common man. Medical services like...

Delhi Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital

Bharat Bandh: Delhi, Haryana police issue traffic advisory; roads to avoid today

 In view of the call for nation-wide 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday given by various farmers' organizations protesting the Centre's new farm laws, Delhi and Haryana..
IndiaTimes

Bharat Bandh today: Anna Hazare on fast to support farmers

 In a recorded message, Hazare appreciated farmers' protests at the borders of Delhi saying no violence has taken place in the last 10 days of the agitation.
IndiaTimes
Dense smog envelopes Delhi [Video]

Dense smog envelopes Delhi

Dense layer of smog enveloped GT Karnal Road in morning hours of December 8. Vehicles were seen moving slowly due to low visibility. Mercury will dip as low as 11 degree Celsius in national capital.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Bharat bandh: Azadpur, among other Delhi mandis closed in support

 "Our protest is peaceful and we'll continue that way. Bharat bandh is a symbolic protest to register our opposition. It is to show that we don't support some of..
IndiaTimes

Bharat Bandh: Farmers stop train in Maharashtra's Buldhana, several detained [Video]

Bharat Bandh: Farmers stop train in Maharashtra's Buldhana, several detained

Members of a farm group staged 'rail roko' protest in Maharashtra's Buldhana as part of Bharat Bandh. The nationwide blockade on December 8 has been called by agitating farmers against the new laws...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:13Published
Farm group from Haryana meets Agriculture minister, backs Centre's new laws [Video]

Farm group from Haryana meets Agriculture minister, backs Centre's new laws

A group of farmers met Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar to lend support to three new farm laws. The farmers from Haryana also appealed Tomar not to repeal the legislation. Their demand..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:45Published
Farmers agitation: 'Returning awards is only for advertisement', says MoS Reddy [Video]

Farmers agitation: 'Returning awards is only for advertisement', says MoS Reddy

Speaking to ANI in the national capital on December 07, Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy spoke on 'Bharat Bandh' and issue of 'award wapsi'. Reddy said, "No award has been..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:19Published

Bharat Bandh latest updates: These roads will be closed today, check alternate routes

 Both Delhi and Haryana Police have issued advisories for people who are planning to commute to or from the national capital region.
DNA

Bharat Bandh Today Live Updates: Heavy security at Delhi borders; farmers call for peaceful protests
Indian Express