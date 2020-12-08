Global  
 

First people due to get UK Covid jab

BBC News Tuesday, 8 December 2020
About 70 hospital hubs in the UK are gearing up to vaccinate the over-80s and some health and care staff.
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston
News video: Nursing Home Residents Among First To Get COVID Vaccine In Mass.

Nursing Home Residents Among First To Get COVID Vaccine In Mass. 02:03

 Those in long-term care and nursing home facilities will be among the first people to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts. WBZ-TV's Tiffany Chan reports.

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Sharon Osbourne tests positive for COVID-19

 "The Talk" cohost says she was briefly hospitalized due to coronavirus.
CBS News

India's COVID-19 caseload breaches 99-lakh mark with 22,065 new infections

 Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by the pandemic with 73,481 active cases, followed by Kerala with 57,790 active cases.
DNA
First COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Tampa

Credit: ABC Action News
On Friday the FDA granted an emergency use authorization for Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine. The vaccine left Pfizer's Michigan facility on Sunday and shipped out across the country. Sites are expected to get vaccine doses starting today, says Business Insider. Pfizer's vaccine authorization means 2.9 million high-risk people will get the shot within days. This is the first step in a 9-month path to normalcy.

Credit: Wochit News
Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital weighs in on pediatric COVID-19 cases [Video]

Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital weighs in on pediatric COVID-19 cases

More than 1.6 million children nationwide have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Credit: ABC Action News

The first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the Kansas City metro -- and across the country -- on Monday. It was a day many deemed historic, and one that would not have been possible..

Credit: 41 Action News
“It’s certainly a concern that as people think there’s a vaccine available, they may not wear the protective equipment such as a mask,” said Melissa Winans, Chief Nursing Officer for Texas..

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas
Health workers in Southern California on Monday became the first people in the state to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Credit: KTLA

COVID-19 triggering rare, deadly fungal infection, claims Delhi hospital

 Doctors at a leading private facility in Delhi have found multiple cases in recovering coronavirus patients, who were diagnosed with a deadly fungal infection...
Mid-Day

Mid-Day Also reported by •Bangkok Post

 WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Washington negotiators continued to reach for a long-delayed agreement on COVID-19 relief on Monday, but rank-and-file Democrats appeared...
SeattlePI.com